Mohawk Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $146.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calhoun, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $2.34. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.77 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.62 per share.

The flooring maker posted revenue of $2.8 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.79 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Mohawk Industries expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.56 to $2.66.

