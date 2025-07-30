Modine: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $51.2…

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $51.2 million.

The Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.06 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The heating and cooling products maker posted revenue of $682.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $651.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MOD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MOD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.