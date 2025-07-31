Mizuho: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Mizuho Financial Group inc. (MFG) on Thursday reported net income of $2.01 billion in…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Mizuho Financial Group inc. (MFG) on Thursday reported net income of $2.01 billion in its fiscal first quarter.

The Tokyo-based bank said it had earnings of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for extraordinary items, came to 15 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $14.74 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.74 billion, which beat Street forecasts.

