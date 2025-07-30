Mister Car Wash: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $28.6…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $28.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tucson, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The car wash operator posted revenue of $265.4 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $271.8 million.

Mister Car Wash expects full-year earnings in the range of 42 cents to 43 cents per share, with revenue expected to be $1.05 billion.

