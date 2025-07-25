Midland States Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $12…

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $12 million.

The Effingham, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of 44 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $121.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $82.2 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

