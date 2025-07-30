Mid-America Apartment Communities: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) on Wednesday reported a key measure of…

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Germantown, Tennessee, said it had funds from operations of $257.6 million, or $2.15 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $2.14 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $107.2 million, or 92 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Germantown, Tennessee, posted revenue of $549.9 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $552.2 million.

Mid-America Apartment Communities expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $8.65 to $8.89 per share.

