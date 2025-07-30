Microsoft: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $27.23 billion.…

On a per-share basis, the Redmond, Washington-based company said it had profit of $3.65.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.35 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $76.44 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $73.71 billion.

