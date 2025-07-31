Mettler-Toledo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $202.3 million.…

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $9.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $10.09 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.58 per share.

The maker of precision instruments posted revenue of $983.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $957.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Mettler-Toledo expects its per-share earnings to range from $10.55 to $10.75.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $42.10 to $42.60 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTD

