Methanex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Methanex Corp. (MEOH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Methanex Corp. (MEOH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $64 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 97 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The methanol supplier posted revenue of $797 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $873.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MEOH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MEOH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.