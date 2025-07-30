Meta Platforms: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $18.34 billion.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of $7.14 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.83 per share.

The social media company posted revenue of $47.52 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $44.84 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Meta Platforms said it expects revenue in the range of $47.5 billion to $50.5 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on META at https://www.zacks.com/ap/META

