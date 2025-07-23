Meritage: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Meritage Homes Corp. (MTH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $146.9…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Meritage Homes Corp. (MTH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $146.9 million.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $2.04 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.99 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.62 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.59 billion.

