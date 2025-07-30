Merit Medical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net…

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $32.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the South Jordan, Utah-based company said it had net income of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to $1.01 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The maker of disposable medical devices posted revenue of $382.5 million in the period.

Merit Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.52 to $3.72 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.5 billion to $1.51 billion.

