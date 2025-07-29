Mercury General: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mercury General Corp. (MCY) on Tuesday reported net income of $166.5 million…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mercury General Corp. (MCY) on Tuesday reported net income of $166.5 million in its second quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of $3.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $2.67 per share.

The auto insurance company posted revenue of $1.48 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.47 billion.

