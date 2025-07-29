Merck: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) — RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) — Merck & Co. (MRK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $4.43 billion.…

RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) — RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) — Merck & Co. (MRK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $4.43 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Rahway, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.76. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.13 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.01 per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $15.81 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

Merck expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.87 to $8.97 per share, with revenue in the range of $64.3 billion to $65.3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.