Merchants Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $38 million.

The Carmel, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of 60 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $354.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $179.2 million, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $159.2 million.

