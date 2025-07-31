Melco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HONG KONG., Hong Kong (AP) — HONG KONG., Hong Kong (AP) — Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. (MLCO) on Thursday…

Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. (MLCO) on Thursday reported earnings of $17.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hong Kong., Hong Kong-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 23 cents per share.

The casino company posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLCO

