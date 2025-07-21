Medpace: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $90.3 million. The…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $90.3 million.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $3.10 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3 per share.

The provider of outsourced clinical development services posted revenue of $603.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $541.2 million.

Medpace expects full-year earnings to be $13.76 to $14.53 per share.

