Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Medallion Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Medallion Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 30, 2025, 4:30 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) on Wednesday reported net income of $11.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 46 cents.

The business development company posted revenue of $86.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $62.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MFIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MFIN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up