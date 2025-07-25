McGrath: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) on Thursday reported net income of $36 million in…

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) on Thursday reported net income of $36 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Livermore, California-based company said it had net income of $1.46.

The business-to-business rental company posted revenue of $235.6 million in the period.

McGrath expects full-year revenue in the range of $925 million to $960 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGRC

