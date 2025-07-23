MaxLinear: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $26.6 million in…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $26.6 million in its second quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $108.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $105 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, MaxLinear said it expects revenue in the range of $115 million to $135 million.

