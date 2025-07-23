Live Radio
Home » Latest News » MaxLinear: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MaxLinear: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 23, 2025, 5:08 PM

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $26.6 million in its second quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $108.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $105 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, MaxLinear said it expects revenue in the range of $115 million to $135 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MXL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MXL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up