Mattel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Mattel Inc. (MAT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $53.4…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Mattel Inc. (MAT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $53.4 million.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.

Mattel expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.54 to $1.66 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.