Materion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Materion Corp. (MTRN) on Wednesday reported net income of $25.1 million in its second quarter.

The Mayfield Heights, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.37 per share.

The supplier of engineered materials to technology companies posted revenue of $431.7 million in the period.

Materion expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.30 to $5.70 per share.

