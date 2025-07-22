Matador: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Matador Resources Co. (MTDR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $150.2 million. On…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Matador Resources Co. (MTDR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $150.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.21. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.53 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $895.3 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $902.6 million.

