MasterCard: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — MasterCard Inc. (MA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $3.7 billion.…

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — MasterCard Inc. (MA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $3.7 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Purchase, New York-based company said it had profit of $4.07. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.15 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.05 per share.

The processor of debit and credit card payments posted revenue of $8.13 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.99 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.