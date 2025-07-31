Masco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Masco Corp. (MAS) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $270 million. On…

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Masco Corp. (MAS) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $270 million.

On a per-share basis, the Livonia, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.28. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.30 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The maker of Behr paint, Delta faucets and other building products posted revenue of $2.05 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2 billion.

Masco expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.90 to $4.10 per share.

