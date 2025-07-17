Marsh & McLennan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.21 billion.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $2.45. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.72 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.66 per share.

The global professional services firm providing strategy, risk and people solutions posted revenue of $6.97 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.92 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.