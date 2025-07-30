Markel Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Markel Group Inc. (MKL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Markel Group Inc. (MKL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $657.1 million.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $49.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $25.46 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $24.74 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $4.6 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.02 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.99 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.