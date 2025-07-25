MarineMax: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OLDSMAR, Fla. (AP) — OLDSMAR, Fla. (AP) — MarineMax Inc. (HZO) on Thursday reported a loss of $52.1 million in…

OLDSMAR, Fla. (AP) — OLDSMAR, Fla. (AP) — MarineMax Inc. (HZO) on Thursday reported a loss of $52.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oldsmar, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $2.42. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The recreational boat dealer posted revenue of $657.2 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $733.4 million.

MarineMax expects full-year earnings in the range of 45 cents to 95 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HZO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HZO

