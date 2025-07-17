Manpower: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) on Thursday reported a loss of $67.1 million in its second…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) on Thursday reported a loss of $67.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of $1.44. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 78 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $4.52 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.35 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.