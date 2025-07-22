Manhattan Associates: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $56.8 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $1.31 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $272.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $263.3 million.

Manhattan Associates expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.76 to $4.84 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion.

