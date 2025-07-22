MakeMyTrip: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GURGAON, India (AP) — GURGAON, India (AP) — MakeMyTrip Ltd. (MMYT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $25.9 million in its…

GURGAON, India (AP) — GURGAON, India (AP) — MakeMyTrip Ltd. (MMYT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $25.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Gurgaon, India-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 42 cents per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $268.8 million in the period.

