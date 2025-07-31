Magnachip: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHEONGJU-SI, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — CHEONGJU-SI, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. (MX) on Thursday reported net…

CHEONGJU-SI, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — CHEONGJU-SI, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. (MX) on Thursday reported net income of $323,000 in its second quarter.

The Cheongju-Si, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The chip products maker posted revenue of $47.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Magnachip said it expects revenue in the range of $44 million to $48 million.

