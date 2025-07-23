M/I Homes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $121.2 million.…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $121.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $4.42.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.43 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MHO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MHO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.