Luxfer: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) on Tuesday reported net income of $2.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and restructuring costs, were 30 cents per share.

The materials technology company specializing in aluminum, magnesium and zirconium posted revenue of $104 million in the period.

Luxfer expects full-year earnings in the range of 95 cents to $1.05 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LXFR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LXFR

