LSB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) on Tuesday reported profit of $3 million in its second quarter.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share.

The chemical maker posted revenue of $151.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LXU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LXU

