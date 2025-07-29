Logitech: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $146…

The Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had profit of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $1.26 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Logitech said it expects revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion.

