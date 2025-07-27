Logical Reasoning Questions on the LSAT: What to Know

Life is full of logical arguments. Lawyers love to pick apart arguments to see how they work, the way engineers…

Life is full of logical arguments. Lawyers love to pick apart arguments to see how they work, the way engineers deconstruct machines and football coaches analyze plays.

Logical arguments are statements of opinion justified by evidence or deduced from stated principles.

It’s not a logical argument to say you should go to law school. But it is a logical argument to say that you should go to law school if you wish to become a lawyer or if the benefits outweigh the cost.

Argumentation is a critical skill for law school and for legal practice.

Since logical argumentation is a key legal skill, the LSAT features two scored sections of logical reasoning. These sections demand precision under time pressure. Overlooking or misinterpreting one word in an argument can make all the difference between a right and wrong answer.

Fortunately, logical reasoning questions follow similar patterns. With the right plan, these tricky questions can be mastered.

Focus on the following five steps:

1. Break down an argument into its component parts.

2. Distinguish methods of reasoning.

3. Know how to approach different question types.

4. Identify the best answer.

5. Practice methodically to identify your weak points.

[READ: How to Address a Low LSAT Score in Law School Applications]

Break Down an Argument Into Its Component Parts

Most questions in the logical reasoning sections present a logical argument and ask you to do something to it, like strengthen it, weaken it, find its flaw or compare it to another argument.

To work with an argument, you need to understand the function of its main parts: premises and conclusions.

The conclusion is the point the argument is making and the premises are the statements that back it up.

To master the logical reasoning sections, you need to be able to spot conclusions flawlessly.

One way to do this is to look for words that signal conclusions like “so” and “therefore,” and words that signal premises like “because” and “if.” Another way is to ask yourself which part of the argument the rest follows. With practice, finding conclusions will become effortless.

Distinguish Methods of Reasoning

Although every complete logical argument has premises and a conclusion, they do not all proceed the same way. Some arguments are based on conditional reasoning, often using “if-then” statements.

Other arguments rely on causal reasoning, reasoning by analogy or less common kinds of reasoning.

It’s easy to mix up different kinds of logic, and some of the toughest questions on the LSAT rely on this trap. Familiarizing yourself with conditional and causal reasoning is a core skill for LSAT prep.

[Read: What Is a Good LSAT Score?]

Know How to Approach Different Question Types

While the same questions never reappear exactly on scored logical reasoning sections, all tend to fall into roughly a dozen categories based on what the question asks you to do or to find in the argument presented. Some questions ask you to find the argument’s assumption while others ask for its main point. Some ask you to strengthen the conclusion while others ask you to weaken it.

Consider free or paid study materials and courses to learn strategies to approach each type of question. Note that LSAT test prep companies vary in how they name, classify and approach each question type. Whichever methods work for you, apply them reliably and consistently.

If you perfect your approach to each question type, then the questions will never surprise you no matter how hard they get.

Identify the Best Answer

The answer choices on logical reasoning questions are rarely cut and dry. Often, you must choose the best answer among several imperfect choices.

With practice, you can learn some of the tricks the LSAT uses to deflect you away from the right answer or lure you toward a wrong answer.

Beware of decision paralysis. If you can’t find the right answer or feel stuck between competing choices, take a guess, flag the question and move on. You can always come back for a fresh look.

[Read: The Best LSAT Study Strategy]

Practice Methodically to Identify Your Weak Points

Once you feel comfortable with the parts of an argument, the methods it uses and the kinds of questions the LSAT asks about it, hone your skills with regular practice sessions. Practice will get you only so far unless it is focused and methodical.

After you finish a section, carefully review your work, analyze your errors, identify your weaknesses and devote extra time to addressing them. The only way to improve is to build up your skills.

Once logical reasoning becomes second nature, you’ll see arguments everywhere in life. Your thinking will become sharper and clearer, but not everyone will appreciate your newfound ability to dissect their logical missteps.

More from U.S. News

How Law School Financial Aid Works

Tips to Finish the LSAT Faster

When to Flag Questions on the LSAT

Logical Reasoning Questions on the LSAT: What to Know originally appeared on usnews.com