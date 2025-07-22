Lockheed: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $342 million.…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $342 million.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $7.29 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.49 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $18.16 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.56 billion.

Lockheed expects full-year earnings to be $21.70 to $22 per share, with revenue in the range of $73.75 billion to $74.75 billion.

