LKQ: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (AP) — ANTIOCH, Tenn. (AP) — LKQ Corp. (LKQ) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $192 million.

The Antioch, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 87 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The vehicle components company posted revenue of $3.64 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.61 billion.

LKQ expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.30 per share.

