Live Oak Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) on Wednesday reported net income of $23.4 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Wilmington, North Carolina, said it had earnings of 51 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $258.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $143.7 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

