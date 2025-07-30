Littelfuse: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $57.3 million in its…

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $57.3 million in its second quarter.

The Rosemont, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.85 per share.

The circuit protection manufacturer posted revenue of $613.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Littelfuse expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.65 to $2.85.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $610 million to $630 million for the fiscal third quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LFUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LFUS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.