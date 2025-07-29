Lithia Motors: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $256.1…

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $256.1 million.

The Medford, Oregon-based company said it had profit of $9.87 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $10.24 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.78 per share.

The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $9.58 billion in the period.

