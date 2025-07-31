Lincoln National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $699…

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $699 million.

The Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $3.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.36 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.91 per share.

The insurance and retirement business posted revenue of $4.04 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.73 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.67 billion.

