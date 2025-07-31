Lincoln Electric: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $143.4 million. The…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $143.4 million.

The Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $2.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.60 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.32 per share.

The manufacturer of specialized welding products and other equipment posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LECO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LECO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.