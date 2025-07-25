Liberty Oilfield Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $71 million.…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $71 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 12 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The provider of hydraulic fracturing services posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.

