Lennox: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — Lennox International Inc. (LII) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $277.6 million.

The Richardson, Texas-based company said it had net income of $7.82 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.90 per share.

The manufacturer of furnaces, air conditioners and other products posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.48 billion.

Lennox expects full-year earnings in the range of $23.25 to $24.25 per share.

