LendingClub: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LendingClub Corp. (LC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $38.2 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The company that connects borrowers and lenders online posted revenue of $248.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $225.7 million.

