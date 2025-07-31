Legget & Platt: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $52.5…

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $52.5 million.

The Carthage, Missouri-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 30 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The engineered component manufacturer posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Legget & Platt expects full-year earnings in the range of $1 to $1.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $4 billion to $4.3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LEG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LEG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.