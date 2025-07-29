Live Radio
Home » Latest News » LATAM: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LATAM: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 29, 2025, 5:08 AM

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — LATAM Airlines Group SA (LTM) on Monday reported profit of $241.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santiago, Chile-based company said it had net income of 81 cents.

The airline posted revenue of $3.28 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.22 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LTM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up