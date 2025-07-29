LATAM: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — LATAM Airlines Group SA (LTM) on Monday reported profit of $241.6 million…

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — LATAM Airlines Group SA (LTM) on Monday reported profit of $241.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santiago, Chile-based company said it had net income of 81 cents.

The airline posted revenue of $3.28 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.22 billion.

