Las Vegas Sands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $461 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 79 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $3.18 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.83 billion.

